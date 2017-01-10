FBI arrests woman accused of stealing from Iron Tribe franchise and The Pants Store

The FBI has arrested a woman in Texas accused of stealing $100,000 from two businesses based in Birmingham.

The arrest north of Fort Worth follows last week's 20-count indictment of 44-year-old Rebecca Frith.

Prosecutors say while working as CFO at an Iron Tribe Fitness franchise in Birmingham from 2014 to 2016 she diverted company to pay her utilities.

They say she did the same thing after moving to The Pants Store.

If she is convicted, Frith could face up to 20 years in prison.

