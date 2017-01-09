Save your bones! Exercises for osteoporosis

ORLANDO (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Osteoporosis is a disease where the bones become weak and brittle. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, about one in two women over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. But there are some simple exercises to prevent the disease and save your bones.

Ten million Americans are living with the bone disease osteoporosis. Another 44 million are at risk. But did you know that some simple exercises could lower your risk?

The most effective are activities that involve impact, such as running or jumping. In one recent study, women who hopped at least ten times in a row, twice a day for four months saw significant increases in the density of their hip bones. Another study found women who did jumping exercises and also lifted weights improved bone density in their spines by about two percent. The results were best when the weight training involved both upper and lower body.

Simply walking may also help. In a study of more than 60,000 post-menopausal women, those who walked briskly at least four times a week were much less likely to have a hip fracture. Experts say try occasionally walking backwards or sideways to create odd impacts that could help bones remodel themselves. Most of all just get moving if you want strong bones.

Those vibration platforms you see at health clubs may also help strengthen bones. A 2013 study found women who used one for five minutes, three times a week had two percent more spinal bone after six months. Other studies have found no benefit when it comes to vibration platforms, but they’ve never been shown to be harmful.

