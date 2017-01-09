1 resident, 1 firefighter injured in Forestdale house fire

Crews are responding to a house fire in the 500 block of Collette Street in Forestdale.

Officials say a neighbor called in the fire, which started in the basement of the home.

One person who was inside the house at the time was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was treated at the scene after falling through the floor at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

