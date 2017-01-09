1 person taken to the hospital after Monday night house fire in Tuscaloosa

One person has been taken to the hospital following a house fire in Tuscaloosa.
The scene is on 63rd Avenue and officials say the house is a total loss.
The patient has minor burn injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and this is the third house fire reported in Tuscaloosa County on Monday.
