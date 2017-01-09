2 employees terminated after septic tank trunk spills sludge along Randolph Co. road

The office manager of American Plumbing and Septic Service in Oxford says two employees have been terminated after raw sewage from one of their trucks ended up on County Road 620 off County Road 673.

Several agencies, includig the Alabama Department of Public Health and the sheriff's department, are investigating last week's incident, in which the sludge apparent came out of a truck that broke down.

The company is also investigating whether it was an accident, or what they call a "bad decision."

