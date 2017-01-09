Jill: Big time warm up this week and rain chances returning

The threat for melt water refreezing and forming into black ice is very low tonight.

Most areas will stay above freezing. The greatest chance for freezing temperatures sets up across east Alabama. There are still some patches of ice that didn’t melt so still drive with caution.

I expect all ice to melt in the shady locations by Tuesday afternoon when temperatures rise well into the 50s and lower 60s. Showers develop later in the day and impact areas mainly north of I-20 after 5 p.m. Tuesday and linger through about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There’s a small chance for showers through Friday mainly west of I-65 and north of I-20 where moisture is highest in the atmosphere.

The weekend looks mild and mainly rain-free. Temperatures both mornings will be in the 50s and both afternoons will be in the 60s and 70s, warmest on Saturday.

I think record highs could be in jeopardy on Thursday and Friday.

Birmingham previous record highs:



Wednesday:

78° set in 1949



Thursday:

75° set in 1916



Friday:

77° set in 1932



Saturday:

78° set in 1932



The next system to watch impacts us early next week in the form of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. We will keep you updated on this possibility. I don’t see any major cool downs or wintry precipitation through January 25.

