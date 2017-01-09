Hoover police arrest, charge 2 in Patton Creek T-Mobile store theft

Hoover police have arrested two people wanted in connection with a theft at Patton Creek shopping center.

Police first shared surveillance pictures back in November of a man and woman wanted for stealing cell phones from the T-Mobile store.

Police arrested Charnae Hobdy for theft and she has since posted bond.

Tremayne Odom is also charged with theft. He remains in jail without bond on an unrelated burglary charge.

