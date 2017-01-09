Protecting your car from salt and sand used to treat roads during winter weather

Now that majority of the ice and snow has melted vehicles are just driving through salt and sand and that mixture used to melt the ice can be harmful to your vehicle.

"You know salt is a corrosive material. If it gets up on the underside of your car and even on the outside of your car, it can cause a lot of problems. It can cause rust on your undercarriage it can cause rust on the outside of your car," Clay Ingram with AAA said.

The undercarriage of your vehicle is probably the area that is in the greatest danger because it is closest to the road.

"It is definitely something that can cause some damage to your car. It can damage the brake system, the coil springs, the exhaust system, your muffler. Anything that is close to the ground right there is pretty much exposed and capable of rust," Ingram explained.

AAA of Alabama says the best thing you can do is get a car wash as soon as possible.

“The outside of it is very important but the underside of it is really important. So you will need to find a carwash that will be able to clean the underneath part of your car. as well as the outside. Some have that some don't," he explains.

Unfortunately, you might have to get more than one car wash because the salt could stick to the road for a little while.

“It will probably be on the roads in some form until we get a good heavy rain to wash it away. In the mean time you should probably avoid areas that have heavy salt. Avoid potholes with water in them because that will splash that salt water all up on the outside of your car and up into your brake system and all those places that you don't want it," Ingram said.

