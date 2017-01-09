Traffic light repairs scheduled for Highway 280 and CR 47 in She - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic light repairs scheduled for Highway 280 and CR 47 in Shelby County

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Road crews will be repairing traffic lights at CR 47 and Highway 280 in Shelby County on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.

Sheriff's deputies will be directing traffic during this time so use caution in the area and consider an alternate route if possible.

