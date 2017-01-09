Traffic light repairs scheduled for Highway 280 and CR 47 in Shelby County

Road crews will be repairing traffic lights at CR 47 and Highway 280 in Shelby County on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sheriff's deputies will be directing traffic during this time so use caution in the area and consider an alternate route if possible.
