Hoover first responders deliver twins in ambulance during winter storm

When three Hoover first responders showed up for work this past weekend, they knew they'd likely have to deal with the snow and ice.

What they didn't know is that during that same time, they would also be expected to deliver not just one, but two babies.

"They realized birth was probably imminent and that they needed to get them to the hospital as quickly as possible," Hoover Fire executive officer Rusty Lowe said.

Suzanne Jones went into labor on Saturday morning. However, with no way to get to the hospital because of the conditions, the family called for help.

"With the paramedic driving and the paramedics in the back of the unit, both twins were delivered safely and arrived to the hospital in good shape," Lowe said.

It's obviously the extreme, but the situation does illustrate the demands first responders face. Even though the snow might start, the calls don't stop.

"We get there as quickly as we can, but sometimes it's usually a little bit slower, or sometimes a lot slower," Lowe said.

Keep in mind too, first responders are not immune from the risks of hazardous conditions, and they continue to go out.

"Our responders have to get there, and if they're involved in an accident or injured they're now patients instead of responders," Lowe added.

Hoover first responders went on just under 100 calls during the 48-hour weekend period. Lowe said that's not that many more than normal and credits the early warning.

