Bama's national championship game has sports bars, retailers busy

Eat. Drink. And watch football.

That will be the motto for many college football fans in Birmingham as the Bama faithful settle in to watch Alabama face Clemson in a rematch for the national championship.

“A lot of people will be leaving work and coming to us to get ribs, their sauce, their bread, to go home and enjoy the game at home,” MacKenzie Brown of Dreamland Barbeque said.

The staff was preparing for a busy night of “to go” orders.

In Homewood at Hickory Tavern, the staff expects the restaurant's 64 televisions and three projection screens to attract a crowd.

“We’re definitely expecting a packed house tonight,” Jessica Hammond said. “The Alabama following is huge here ... From all the championship games that we've had, Alabama's definitely packed house.”

With an Alabama win, the post-game will create a late night for sporting goods stores. Retailers like Academy Sports, Dicks Sporting Goods and select Hibbetts stores plan to re-open late to sell championship gear.

Dozens of boxes were stacked at Academy’s Hoover store on John Hawkins Parkway with the label reading “DO NOT OPEN, HOLD FOR ALABAMA WIN."

