Bama fans go 'round the clock' to catch college football championship game

Fans line up to check in to the flight. (Source: WBRC video)

Liz and David Muhlendorf started Monday early in Florence, loaded up the car and drove to Birmingham to catch an 11 a.m. charter flight to Tampa.

“We’re going to Tampa, then get in and head back home,” Liz Muhlendorf said.

“It’s a 24 hour trip,” David Muhlendorf agreed.

The Muhlendorfs were just two of 167 fans catching the last of seven charter flights to the championship game. For them, this trip has been a family tradition since 2009.

For $800, the flight takes them to Tampa where they board a bus to the stadium. Post-game, they will board the bus back to Tampa International Airport and arrive in Birmingham around 3:30 a.m.

“Sit back, relax and enjoy the flight,” John Cochran of Hartselle said. “And watch the Tide win number 17.”

While many of these fans have done this several times before, 10-year-old Griffin Carter of Cullman boarded the flight with his father, Matthew, for his first championship game.

"I’m very excited," he said.

He wasn’t the only one.

Donna Peacock of All Seasons Sports Travel tops them all. She had no idea starting in 2009 that between Bama and Auburn this would be a nearly annual event due to her job.

"I had no idea. I had never even been to a national championship game until 2009, so this is a new thing. Well, not so new anymore," she said.

The Tide kicks off against Clemson at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

