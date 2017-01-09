Police: Birmingham officer involved in wreck was not hurt - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Birmingham officer involved in wreck was not hurt

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police confirm an officer was involved in a wreck on Monday, but is not hurt.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW in the West End area sometime before 4 p.m.

We are working to get more details confirmed on the crash.

