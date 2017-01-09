Muscle Shoals Sound Studios open for tour - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios open for tour

By Alyssa Jewell, Producer
Connect
(WBRC) -

The Muscle Shoals Sound Studios officially reopened for tours Monday, January 9. Click here for more information if you'd like to visit.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly