Fundraiser set up to help Helena PD get a new K-9

A private fundraising effort is underway to help the Helena Police Department replace a beloved K-9.

Bak, a 10-year veteran of the police department, passed away due to cancer at the end of November.

"My daughter goes to Helena Elementary. She knew Bak there. She was always talking about him. She was super upset when he passed away. I've heard from a lot of other citizens here in Helena that their kids were just devastated," Christopher Williamson said.

Williamson owns Alabama Turf Works and has been living in the city for 11 years.

He started one fundraiser which raised $800 dollars but now he has a GoFundMe account called K9 for Helena Police Dept.

Helena wants to raise about $10,000 for a new trained dog.

"The biggest thing is, Helena has been voted one of the safest cities in Alabama. That's a major role to the Helena Police Department. I feel like a K-9 on the force is a big asset to our community," Williamson said.

The Helena Police Department says they need fundraisers like this one to pay for a valuable asset for the police department. Otherwise they will be taking money and resources away from the city.

"Every bit of money raised privately through a fundraising effort like this is the money that the city then has to put into parks and recs, or the fire department or the library," Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar said.

Chief Folmar said he believes the city would fund the cost of a new dog but he hopes fundraising will help make the difference.

