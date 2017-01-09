ADPH reports increase of flu cases in 5 Ala. counties

The Alabama Public Health Department reported an increase in flu activity in Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Shelby and St. Clair counties.

Debra Wilson has two daughters.

"It makes me concerned. But, I'm glad they are doing something about it being aware of it but it makes me concerned. May be it will be on the downhill from now on," Wilson said.

The Shelby County Health Department says it is not unusual to see an increase in flu cases this time of year.

"People are around a lot of people. You are either shopping when you don't normally shop. You are visiting with family," Connie Hendon, Shelby

Co. Health Dept. RN, said.

Flu symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and stuffiness. The health department recommends flu shots and regular hand washing as a way to combat the spread of the disease. The Shelby County Health Department will tell you if you have the flu take care of yourself. They advise staying home from work, school and running errands to stop the spread of the illness.

"Know we all feel like we have to go to the store for whatever we feel like we have to have, but you are exposing not just by what you touch but just breathing on other people," Hendon said.

