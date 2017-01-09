Mayor places Brighton City Clerk on indefinite unpaid suspension

Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean has placed city clerk and absentee election manager Hazel Williams on indefinite suspension without pay.

“I’m fine,” said Williams. “I can sleep.”

Williams arrived to work Monday morning to find a letter addressed to her from Dean advising her of the suspension. She says her computer containing personnel files was also missing from her desk. She says she later learned the computer was moved into Dean’s office.

The letter reads:

Ms. Hazel Williams: This communication is to provide notice that I am taking the action of suspending you indefinitely, beginning Friday, January 6. 2017, without pay until a meeting of the Personnel Board for the City of Brighton is convened, if you so wish to appeal my decision. My office and members of the City Council have become increasingly concerned about inconsistencies in the fiduciary affairs of the city as well as clear misinterpretations of law and fact by you in your position. Your actions, up to this point, raise serious questions about the integrity of the government and those involved in it. As a precaution you will need to surrender all passwords and key access to my designee in the Brighton Police Department by Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. You will also need to retrieve all personal belongings from your office at this time under the supervision of my designee. You are not permitted to retain or remove any city records or property. Be advised, that a decision to resign or terminate employment due to the expiration of your terms of service might entitle you to receive unemployment compensation from a state agency. Termination or suspension on the grounds of poor performance or violation of procedures may disqualify you from similar benefits. You are entitled to legal representation and my comments are not intended to advise you of what actions you should or should not take. Regards, Mayor Brandon Dean

The suspension follows a specially called meeting Thursday to discuss replacing Williams. There were not enough members of the city council present for a vote. City Councilors Lonnie Murray and Rhonda Bean did not attend.

"I’m frustrated," said Bean, who believes the indefinite unpaid suspension is retaliation for an investigation by the Jefferson County District Attorney into applications for absentee ballots.

Dean denies that replacing Williams on suspension is in any way retaliation.

“This is not personal,” said Dean. “A majority of the council has already decided they want a new person to serve in that role.”

Dean says the placing Williams on suspension is necessary to move the council agenda forward.

The city clerk position is appointed by the city council.

State law allows a mayor to temporarily remove employees, according to Ken Smith, Executive Director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, an organization providing legal services to cities. The city council must have an opportunity to ratify the mayor’s action, Smith explained.

