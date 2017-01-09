Jill: A warming trend this week and showers as early as Tuesday afternoon

Finally, some much needed melting has occurred though in the shady locations there are still patches of ice. Continue to exercise caution while driving.

Temperatures top off in the 40s today and then fall back into the 30s and lower 40s overnight.

I expect all ice to melt in the shady locations by Tuesday afternoon when temperatures rise well into the 50s and lower 60s.

The warming trend continues and doesn’t let up the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 70s starting as early as Wednesday.

Showers impact areas mainly north of I-20 after 2 p.m. Tuesday and linger through about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We will keep a small chance for showers through Friday mainly west of I-65 and north of I-20 where moisture is highest in the atmosphere.

The weekend looks mild and mainly rain-free. Temperatures both mornings will be in the 50s and both afternoons will be in the 60s and 70s, warmest on Saturday.

The timing of our next cold front next week continues to change a bit with each model run and so for now we will start bumping up chances on Monday.

Despite the timing of the cold front, storms are looking likely ahead of the front and some of which could be strong or severe. We're issuing an early First Alert for this potential.

At quick glance, the majority of the rest of this month looks above normal in terms of temperatures or at times right around average.

I don’t see any more cold outbreaks as of now or wintry precipitation. Things can always change and we will be the first to alert you of this.

