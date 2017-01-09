UPDATE: Some icy patches remain in Birmingham metro area on Mond - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic

UPDATE: Some icy patches remain in Birmingham metro area on Monday

Pawnee Avenue at 31st Street South on Monday. Source: Vincent Parker Pawnee Avenue at 31st Street South on Monday. Source: Vincent Parker
Red Mountain Expressway iced over Sunday morning. (Source: John Huddleston/WBRC) Red Mountain Expressway iced over Sunday morning. (Source: John Huddleston/WBRC)
Trucks having problems getting over the hills and backing up traffic. This was taken by Shelby County Sheriff's Office. (Source: JP Dice/WBRC) Trucks having problems getting over the hills and backing up traffic. This was taken by Shelby County Sheriff's Office. (Source: JP Dice/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A few roads remain closed on Monday due to icy conditions.

Columbiana Road from Shades Crest Road to the Homewood City limits remain closed due to the ice. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Vestavia Police said there is still heavy ice in both directions. 

Shades Crest Road in Vestavia Hills reopened, but police are asking drivers to use caution.

Pawnee Avenue at 31st Street South in Birmingham is also closed because of ice. Several cars appeared to have tried to make it up the hill, hit icy patches and got stuck.

Alford Avenue in Hoover also had icy spots on Monday.

Hoover police said roads are reopened on Sunday, but reminded the public to use extreme caution while driving.

