UPDATE: Some icy patches remain in Birmingham metro area on Monday

Trucks having problems getting over the hills and backing up traffic. This was taken by Shelby County Sheriff's Office. (Source: JP Dice/WBRC)

A few roads remain closed on Monday due to icy conditions.

Columbiana Road from Shades Crest Road to the Homewood City limits remain closed due to the ice. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Vestavia Police said there is still heavy ice in both directions.

Shades Crest Road in Vestavia Hills reopened, but police are asking drivers to use caution.

Pawnee Avenue at 31st Street South in Birmingham is also closed because of ice. Several cars appeared to have tried to make it up the hill, hit icy patches and got stuck.

Alford Avenue in Hoover also had icy spots on Monday.

Alford Avenue through Bluff Park, along with other surface roads, still plenty icy in spots. @spann @Fox6Clare pic.twitter.com/3hhfwBOb7n — Katherine H ? (@grass_stains) January 9, 2017

Hoover police said roads are reopened on Sunday, but reminded the public to use extreme caution while driving.

Hoover roads remain open, but continue to use caution. Shaded areas and hills could still have ice so be careful. https://t.co/o00suJCZRD — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) January 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.