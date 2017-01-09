Owner, 1 other suspect arrested in Butler Mill fire

Two people have been arrested in connection to the fire that burned the 150-year-old Butler Mill in Randolph County in October 2016.

Christopher Phillips, 48, who owned a restaurant in the mill, and Ruben Morgan, 47, are charged with second degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson, and reckless endangerment.

The investigation revealed a chicken house and Bobcat in Cleburne County were also arson, and both men are also charged in that county with second degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Morgan is in jail in Cleburne County and Phillips is in jail in Randolph County.

The new owners had renovated the mill before the arson.

There are no details on how the fires started or a motive.

Randolph County Sheriff David Cofield said his constituents were brokenhearted over losing such a landmark in the Graham community.

"I think the whole community is just sad. It's just, it's a structure you can't replace. Even if you get insurance money and rebuild it, it's not going to be like it was. It was a historic site, that had a look that you can't replicate," Cofield said.

The mill was originally built on the Tallapoosa River in the early 19th century and was later relocated to CR 92 in Graham. It first opened as as restaurant in 1993.

