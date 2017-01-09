Birmingham firefighters respond to apartment fire

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews are responding to an apartment fire in the 900 block of Beacon Parkway on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said multiple crews were on the scene in a tweet they sent at 1:17 p.m.

Multiple crews on the scene of a working apartment fire. 900 block Beacon Parkway East. Heavy fire reported. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 9, 2017

Engine 7 making offensive interior attack on apartment fire. 900 block Beacon Parkway East — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 9, 2017

Their primary search showed the apartment is clear, the fire department tweeted.

Interior crews reporting primary search all clear. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 9, 2017

The woman who lived in the apartment where the fire started said she saw sparks coming from the water heater.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was confined to just one apartment, but two others were damaged by smoke and water.

Single unit with fire damage. Multiple units with smoke and water damage. pic.twitter.com/LJK8pl5U4D — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.