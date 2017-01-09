Birmingham firefighters respond to apartment fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham firefighters respond to apartment fire

By Melynda Schauer, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews are responding to an apartment fire in the 900 block of Beacon Parkway on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said multiple crews were on the scene in a tweet they sent at 1:17 p.m.

Their primary search showed the apartment is clear, the fire department tweeted.

The woman who lived in the apartment where the fire started said she saw sparks coming from the water heater.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was confined to just one apartment, but two others were damaged by smoke and water.

