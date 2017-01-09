Bessemer police: Alabaster man, 21, dies of gunshot wound

Bessemer police are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old Alabaster man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Police said around 4 a.m. Jan. 8, officers responding to an unrelated call noticed a wreck in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.

After they checked on the people in both vehicles in the cars involved in the crash, police found a Hispanic man who had been shot in the abdomen outside of one of the cars.

Paramedics responded and took him to Medical West Hospital, where he died of his injuries, Sgt. Cortice Miles said.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Julian Garcia.

Miles said they canvassed the area for evidence and found several shell casings in the parking lot of a nearby bar. Detectives are investigating the possibility that the shooting happened on the bar’s property, Miles said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or their tip line at 205-428-3541.

