Karle's Korner: Not to worry, Bama fans, your defense will lead the way

The following is a commentary from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

Getting nervous? You shouldn't, as your defense has your back.

While Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson lit up the Alabama defense for nearly 500 offensive yards in last year's national championship game, it won't happen tonight. After all, an elephant never forgets.

Surrendering 40 points to the Tigers last January has eaten at the Crimson Tide players -- safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tells me that last year he didn't feel as if he won a title what with the way the Bama defense performed (now that's a competitor).

This time around, the Bama defense will be ready for payback, and the key players to watch?

Edge rushers Tim Williams (a butt-naked alien according to his teammates, whatever that is), and his pass rushing partner Ryan Anderson.

Watson has some serious wheels, but with the two Bama monsters bearing down, the Clemson quarterback will struggle.

Why am I so confident in the Bama defense? Have you watched it this season?

Check out some numbers as they will be certain to make you feel better:

The Alabama defense has surrendered a measly 62 rushing yards per game, two rushing yards per play. That, my friend, is downright scary.

The Bama defense has converted 41 percent of their takeaways for scores

The defense allows an average of 11.4 points per game (160 total points)

The Bama "D" has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 23 straight games

The "D" 11 has touchdowns this season, and a total of 15 non-offensive touchdowns

UA's defense and special teams have outscored six opponents this season (123 points off turnovers)

Alabama is 14-1 in bowl games when a running back gains at least 100 yards (had to get an offensive stat in there)

Nick Saban has never lost a national championship game

Saban has won nine straight championship games (SEC & national)

Alabama owns the longest win streak in division one football (26)

Bama has won 16 straight games against ranked teams

DL Jonathan Allen has won the Bednarik, Nagureski and Hendricks awards

Reuben Fosters is the Butkus winner as the nation's best linebacker

And then there is the Jalen Hurts factor: What if?... What if the Bama freshman outshines DeShaun Watson tonight?

If it happens, you heard it here first. Forget about Watson being Alabama's Kryptonite -- it just may be Jalen who puts the big hurt on the Tigers.

By the end of the night, the Alabama defense will have led the Crimson Tide to a 31-27 win over Clemson to give Nick Saban his sixth national championship, equaling you-know-who. The buttoned-up Saban will let loose for oh, about two hours, and then look to next season.

Are you a Crimson Tide fan? Enjoy the moment, as this won't last forever. Enjoy #17, stay safe on the way home, and in the process, be sure to thank your defense for leading the way.

