Automotive Expert Mike Caudill joins us live from the Detroit Auto Show where he previews never before seen cars and concepts including new reveals from GM, Ford, Chrysler, Genesis, Volvo, Honda, Nissan, Jaguar and the North American Car of the Year Award plus other news coming from the show. It's the Super Bowl of Auto Shows and Mike gives us an exclusive sneak-peek of never before seen new cars, trucks & concepts. The show opens to the public on January 14-22. Detroit has hosted an auto show for over a century. For the first several decades of its existence, however, the show's focus was strictly regional. Then, in 1987, a visionary group of auto dealers within the Detroit Auto Dealers Association asked a bold question: Why not make the event truly international in scope? Achieving this objective within only a few years' time, the North American International Auto Show pursues a vision of continually redefining what it means to be an indispensable international event. To achieve this goal, the NAIAS continually introduces bold new ways to enhance attendees' experiences and deliver exceptional value to media, industry and the public. For more on the show visit http://www.naias.com/.

