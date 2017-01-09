Bluff Park twins born in an ambulance

Janice talked with Suzanne Jones this morning. She gave birth during the winter ice storm this weekend to twins Noah and Ethan. They came two weeks early!

Suzanne and Greg Jones already have three children. The boys were delivered in the back of a Hoover Fire and Rescue unit on Saturday morning.

The couple decided they couldn't brave the icy road conditions to get to the hospital so the Hoover Fire and Rescue team came to their neighborhood!

While trying to transport her to the hospital, the first baby came quickly but there were concerns the second baby was in a breech position. He couldn't wait to get to the hospital and was also born on the drive. Both babies and mom are safe and warm this morning!

