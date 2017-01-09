Smoked Spicy Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

3 cups hickory wood chips, divided

3 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons Pilleteri Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 Tablespoons Bob Sykes Bbq Sauce

16 ounces hot sauce - such as Frank's Red Hot Tabasco Sauce Habanero , Hot

Directions:

Preheat smoker to 200 degrees F - 95 degrees C - and add 1 cup wood chips to start the smoke rolling.

Combine butter, garlic, 2 tablespoons Mr P's seasoning in a large saucepan over medium low heat. Cook and stir until butter is melted about 1 minute.

Stir Bob Sykes sauce and hot sauce of your choice into butter mixture; simmer; stirring occasionally until sauce has thickened about 30 minutes.

Liberally fully coat chicken wings. Place wings directly on the grate in the smoker or in an aluminum pan with holes to allow airflow. Add more chips as needed to continue smoke. Smoke wings for 2 hours.

