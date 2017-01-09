National championship preview

Mike talks with former Auburn center and now sideline analyst for the SEC network Cole Cubelic about tonight's National Championship Game! He says this game will be no different from other but it will be an important battle. He gives the edge to Clemson defensive line against Alabama's offensive line. And he gives Alabama's defensive line the edge against Clemson's offensive line. The thing that will end that stalemate is QB DeShaun Watson because he can run well and pass well while Jalen Hurts struggles throwing the football. Having Steve Sarkisian as the offensive coordinator now at Alabama, replacing Lane Kiffin, has to have some impact and maybe a changeup will help.

