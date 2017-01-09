Vet specialist

Dr. Jerome Williams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic joined us along with Dr. Beth Gibbins to discuss excessive tearing in dogs and what causes this. It's called Epiphora. This results in brown staining on white haired dogs due to porphyrin - brown pigment in the tear film. What causes it? Dr. Gibbins says the cause could be infections, mechanical irritation such as abnormal hairs growing around eyelids called distichia or ectopic cilia, blockage of the nasolacrimal duct which can be due to eyelid rolling inward towards the eye, or failure of the nasolacrimal duct to fully develop. The nasolacrimal duct is a small tube that connects the eye to the nasopharynx or nose and this drains tears away from the eye. Dr. Beth Gibbins, DVM, a Board Certified Veterinary Ophthalmologist, is a specialist at the Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center and founded the Animal Eye Center. Animal Eye Center is a specialty practice that is dedicated to the medical and surgical treatment of eye diseases in animals. It is located at 2864 Acton Road. You can find Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or http://redmountainanimalclinic.com/.Find Dr. Beth Gibbins at 205-967-3931.

