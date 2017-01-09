Mickey: Icy patches melting as our warm-up begins

Temperatures are already well above freezing late this morning, and most icy patches should begin to melt.

Highs should top out in the mid-to-upper 40s by this afternoon. What's more, our temperatures are expected to remain above freezing tonight for most of us.

We have a very impressive warming trend this week as the jet stream lifts to the north and warm air flows our way out of the Gulf.

Highs could be near 60 by tomorrow and close to the low 70s for Wednesday through the weekend. Overnight lows should warm into the 50s by Tuesday night through the weekend as well.

A wet weather system looks like it will stall just off to our west this week, giving us overcast skies and only a slight chance of showers through Sunday.

Long range models suggest our best chance of rain from that system will likely be early next week.

Have a nice Monday, stay warm this morning. We should begin thawing out by today.

