Good Day Alabama: January 9, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Shades Valley YMCA with Mickal Thomas. For more information, call 205-870-9622 or visit www.ymcabham.org.

VET SPECIALIST - Dr. Jerome Williams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic joined us along with Dr. Beth Gibbins to discuss excessive tearing in dogs and what causes this. It's called Epiphora. This results in brown staining on white haired dogs due to porphyrin - brown pigment in the tear film. What causes it? Dr. Gibbins says the cause could be infections, mechanical irritation such as abnormal hairs growing around eyelids called distichia or ectopic cilia, blockage of the nasolacrimal duct which can be due to eyelid rolling inward towards the eye, or failure of the nasolacrimal duct to fully develop. The nasolacrimal duct is a small tube that connects the eye to the nasopharynx or nose and this drains tears away from the eye. Dr. Beth Gibbins, DVM, a Board Certified Veterinary Ophthalmologist, is a specialist at the Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center and founded the Animal Eye Center. Animal Eye Center is a specialty practice that is dedicated to the medical and surgical treatment of eye diseases in animals. It is located at 2864 Acton Road. You can find Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or http://redmountainanimalclinic.com/.Find Dr. Beth Gibbins at 205-967-3931.

BAMA PREVIEW - Mike talks with former Auburn center and now Sideline Analyst for the SEC network Cole Cubelic about tonight's National Championship Game! He says this game will be no different from other but it will be an important battle. He gives the edge to Clemson defensive line against Alabama's offensive line. And he gives Alabama's defensive line the edge against Clemson's offensive line. The thing that will end that stalemate is QB DeShaun Watson because he can run well and pass well while Jalen Hurts struggles throwing the football. Having Steve Sarkisian as the offensive coordinator now at Alabama, replacing Lane Kiffin, has to have some impact and maybe a changeup will help.

BLUFF PARK BABIES BORN - Janice talked with Suzanne Jones this morning. She gave birth during the winter ice storm this weekend to twins Noah and Ethan. They came two weeks early! Suzanne and Greg Jones already have three children. The boys were delivered in the back of a Hoover Fire and Rescue unit on Saturday morning. The Jones' decided they couldn't brave the icy road conditions to get to the hospital so the Hoover Fire and Rescue team came to their neighborhood! While trying to transport her to the hospital, the first baby came quickly but there were concerns the second baby was in a breech position. He couldn't wait to get to the hospital and was also born on the drive. Both babies and mom are safe and warm this morning!

DETROIT AUTO SHOW - Automotive Expert Mike Caudill joins us live from the Detroit Auto Show where he previews never before seen cars and concepts including new reveals from GM, Ford, Chrysler, Genesis, Volvo, Honda, Nissan, Jaguar and the North American Car of the Year Award plus other news coming from the show. It's the Super Bowl of Auto Shows and Mike gives us an exclusive sneak-peek of never before seen new cars, trucks & concepts. The show opens to the public on January 14-22. Detroit has hosted an auto show for over a century. For the first several decades of its existence, however, the show's focus was strictly regional. Then, in 1987, a visionary group of auto dealers within the Detroit Auto Dealers Association asked a bold question: Why not make the event truly international in scope? Achieving this objective within only a few years' time, the North American International Auto Show pursues a vision of continually redefining what it means to be an indispensable international event. To achieve this goal, the NAIAS continually introduces bold new ways to enhance attendees' experiences and deliver exceptional value to media, industry and the public. For more on the show visit http://www.naias.com/.