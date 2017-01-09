Tuscaloosa firefighters batte house fire in Highlands subdivision

Tuscaloosa firefighters battled a house fire Monday in the Highlands subdivision off University Blvd.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 9. When firefighters got to the scene, they could see flames coming out of windows as well as the roof of the home.

Fire in Highlands subdivision today. Everyone got out safely but they did not hear a smoke alarm. A reminder to check your smoke alarm! pic.twitter.com/KsCCG66rnQ — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) January 9, 2017

Two people and several pets were able to safely make it out of the home.

"My pets got very loud and they were barking, really barking loud which was unusual," homeowner Larry Clayton said.

Clayton said paramedics on the ground helped get them out safely.

"And do I let my wife out of the second floor window. Kind of dropped her as best as I could into the arms of one of the ambulance guys," Clayton added.

The Claytons have lived in the home since 1996.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.