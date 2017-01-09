Insurance agencies could see a busy week following winter weather

Drivers slipped, glided and crashed into ditches, causing minor to major damage to their cars.

It’s already keeping some insurance agencies busy.

Donald Watkins Jr, President of the Watkins Agency and State Farm agent, said we won’t the full extent of things until Monday morning.

“We get emails, we get notifications from claims over the weekend. This weekend, I haven’t seen many calls come in,“ Watkins said.

He doesn’t expect to see as many claims as they did in 2014 during “snowmageddon.” He said, back then, they were swamped.

Watkins said they try to educate their clients before severe weather hits to help them avoid any hazardous situations.

“As insurance agents, we will promote safety first. So, we're going to advise clients if they can stay indoors and need to go out, then stay in,” Watkins said.

If you found yourself on the wrong side of the road over the weekend, or the next time the weather makes the road conditions challenging, Watkins said you should be covered.

“Whether the weather is nice and sunny or if there's inclement weather or any other dangerous weather, you're still covered,” Watkins explained.

