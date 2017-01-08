FIRST ALERT: Icy patches before noon on Monday

FIRST ALERT remains for icy patches on area roads at least until 10 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures will finally rise well above freezing on Monday afternoon and most icy patches will melt away. The threat for re-freezing is low on Monday night as temperatures remain above freezing.

Temperatures start off in the lower 20s and upper teens on Monday and afternoon readings will top off in the upper 40s. The warming trend continues the rest of the week and highs in the 70s will be common between Wednesday and Saturday.

We will see a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and the greatest coverage setting up north of I-20. Slight chances remain into the weekend though the bulk of the rain and storms will stay to our west.

The next best chance for rain and storms and then a cool down is around the 17th or 18th. We’ll have to watch that cold front closely because data shows wind shear and instability present before it moves through. That could mean a potential for strong or severe storms.

An update on the warm up and future rain chances at 9 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX 6 News.

