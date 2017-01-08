Birmingham residents, concerned about cemeteries, travel to Montgomery

After meeting with hundreds of residents, Birmingham City Councilor William Parker (District 4) says he understands their concerns over neglected cemeteries.

Parker says they are frustrated by misplaced headstones, unmarked plots, and poor customer service. In a series of public meetings, Parker says he explored possible solutions.

"Some of the solutions that we're going to be addressing will be creating the Jefferson County Cemetery Board, which is House Bill 34, that will be coming up in the Alabama Legislature on Feb. 7. And also to have more dialogue with the Alabama Insurance Commission,” he explained.

Parker is taking about 30 city residents to Montgomery Monday for a meeting with the Alabama Department of Insurance. This will give residents a chance to learn how cemeteries are insured and what can be done to hold owners of for-profit cemeteries accountable when the properties fall into disrepair.

House Bill 34, which would create the Jefferson County Cemetery Board, is pre-filed. If it passes, the bill creates a five-member board responsible for the acquisition of neglected for-profit cemeteries throughout Jefferson County.

