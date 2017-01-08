FIRST ALERT: Slick spots through Monday morning

FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy ice.

Travel with caution is still advised through Monday morning. Many areas are at or still below freezing as of 3 p.m.

Clouds have arrived and a flurry can’t be ruled out. Temperatures tonight drop into the 20s and a few locations in the teens, especially north of I-20.

Full sunshine returns on Monday and temperatures warm into the 40s area-wide during the afternoon hours. I expect most of the leftover ice to melt.

Clouds return on Tuesday through Wednesday and showers become a part of the forecast too, especially late Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have quite a warm up in store through next weekend and now data is holding off the passage of a cold front until around the 17th or 18th. When the cold front finally arrives, that’s when our better rain and storm chance set up. This time of year, we need to watch every cold front because usually wind shear and instability accompanies it and that can mean the threat for strong or severe storms.

During the warm stretch, expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s starting as early as Wednesday. Normal lows are in the lower 30s and normal highs are in the lower 50s and we’ll start the above normal stretch on Tuesday.

