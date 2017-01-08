Birmingham firefighters extinguish early morning house fire

Birmingham firefighters responded to a house fire around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hagbush.

Lt. Michael Cullman says one woman was transported to UAB Hosptial with burn injuries.

Officials are not sure if anyone else was home during the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

