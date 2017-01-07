Winter weather, road conditions prove to be problematic for truck drivers

The winter weather proved to be a challenge for some truck drivers.

“Every time you get to a bridge, a wreck done happened,” said Arthur Graham, who was riding side-by-side with his son from Atlanta.

From I-20 to I-65, the metro looked more like an ice rink than a highway.

“From eastbound to westbound, traffic was backed up because people were having accidents. When we got from Atlanta, from there on down it was chaos on down,” continued Graham.

The commotion continued as tractor trailers and cars skated on the ice.

"We seen a couple of bad wrecks sitting out in the ditch or in the woods, some big trucks," Warren Douglas said.

For some, like Douglas, the roads were just too dangerous to chance it so they sat still.

"I seen five or six wrecks coming from Montgomery. A lot of bridges were iced up. I told people, ‘while you're out here, don't be speeding. Take your time. If you take your time you'll have better results.’" Douglas said.

For other truck drivers, like Jimmy Simmons, the roads weren't a problem at all.

“This is not bad at all. This is minor. This is light. You go to Wisconsin, New York, that's tough. This is minor," Simmons explained.

