Fire spreads from chimney to rafters in Homewood house

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

A house in Homewood caught fire Saturday when a fire spread from the chimney into the rafters.

Firemen say no was injured and smoke did not make its way into the primary living quarters.

