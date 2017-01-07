Deputies: Verbal argument leads to shooting on I-20 in St. Clair Co.

Deputies in St. Clair County are investigating a shooting on Interstate 20 West near the Brompton area.

The shooting happened as a result of a verbal argument around noon Saturday.

The victim, identified as Hans Scheing from Middletown, Delaware, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach area. He was taken to St. Vincent's before being flown to UAB Hospital.

Investigators suspect John Thomas Hood from East Garden City, South Carolina.

