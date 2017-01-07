Deputies: Verbal argument leads to shooting on I-20 in St. Clair Co.

A man remains hospitalized following a Monday night shooting at a McCalla convenience store.More >>
A man remains hospitalized following a Monday night shooting at a McCalla convenience store.More >>
There is a very small chance for rain and an isolated thunderstorm tonight - especially areas in Northwest Alabama. Rain chances will hold at around 20-percent.More >>
There is a very small chance for rain and an isolated thunderstorm tonight - especially areas in Northwest Alabama. Rain chances will hold at around 20-percent.More >>
You won't find a boat in Robert Simmons backyard, but look at 2010 pictures of rainwater rushing behind his home ago and you'd think he might eventually need one.More >>
You won't find a boat in Robert Simmons backyard, but look at 2010 pictures of rainwater rushing behind his home ago and you'd think he might eventually need one.More >>
West Alabama's family tree of automotive parts suppliers continues growing. The Truck and Wheel group is building a 127,000 square wheel assembly plant near Vance's Mercedes Benz U-S-I facility.More >>
West Alabama's family tree of automotive parts suppliers continues growing. The Truck and Wheel group is building a 127,000 square wheel assembly plant near Vance's Mercedes Benz U-S-I facility.More >>
A group of water protection groups have released an interactive map showing a number of spills in 2016 throughout central Alabama. Those spills were reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.More >>
A group of water protection groups have released an interactive map showing a number of spills in 2016 throughout central Alabama. Those spills were reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.More >>