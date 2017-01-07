So the Clemson Tigers have a chip on their shoulders? How about the Crimson Tide?

The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>
Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s 1,000th career victory didn’t come easy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama persevered to defeat Kent State, 5-3, in comeback fashion as Murphy became the 16th active Division-I coach to hit 1,000 wins.More >>
It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.More >>
The Ole Miss football team has been ranked No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll for the 2016 season, posted by USA Today.More >>
Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole had pick-sixes as White beat the Maroon 21-10 in the Mississippi State spring game.More >>
He's only played a few games in Columbia in a Fireflies uniform, but Tim Tebow is already making his mark in the minor leagues.More >>
It's time to celebrate! After several delays, the time has come to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball national championship with a parade down Main Street in Columbia!More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
