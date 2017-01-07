Firefighters respond to 'well-involved house fires' in Birmingham

Firefighters in Birmingham battled house fires in the 1100 block of 2nd Street SW.

Authorities say the houses were well involved. The cold air and water pressure made the battle difficult.

The cause of the flames remains unknown but authorities say both homes were abandoned.

Engine 1 reporting well involved house fire. 1100 block 1st St W. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 7, 2017

Engines 1, 6 and 14 responded to the fire. Truck 1 also responded along with Rescues 14,6 and Battalion 2.

Engines 1, 6, 14, Truck 1, Rescues 14, 6, Battalion 2 responding to a house fire, 1100 block 1st St W in East Thomas. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 7, 2017

