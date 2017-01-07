Firefighters respond to 'well-involved house fires' in Birmingha - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Firefighters respond to 'well-involved house fires' in Birmingham

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Firefighters in Birmingham battled house fires in the 1100 block of 2nd Street SW. 

Authorities say the houses were well involved. The cold air and water pressure made the battle difficult.

The cause of the flames remains unknown but authorities say both homes were abandoned.

Engines 1, 6 and 14 responded to the fire. Truck 1 also responded along with Rescues 14,6 and Battalion 2.

