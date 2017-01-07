ALDOT: Impassible roads update

Here's an update on roads deemed impassible from Mike Mahaffey, the assistant regional engineer for east operations for ALDOT:

1) The Double Oak Mountain area of 280

2) the Alford Avenue Exit on I-65

3) I-20 west around the Brompton area

Mahaffey says ALDOT is actively working to keep roads clear and traffic moving. They are using sand and other aggregates and will continue to do so throughout the night.

He believes roadway conditions will slowly improve until nighttime, when the low temperatures may refreeze many roadways.

At this point, they are not using chemicals on the roadway because they do not react well with the extremely low temperatures.

He encourages all drivers to use extreme caution when driving and to remove all distractions such as texting, etc.

