UPDATE: Monitoring road conditions

Trucks having problems getting over the hills and backing up traffic. This was taken by Shelby County Sheriff's Office. (Source: JP Dice/WBRC)

Several roads are still closed due to icy conditions ahead of an expected thaw later Monday morning.

Shades Crest Road is now open. There are still patches of ice, so please drive with extreme caution. Columbiana Road North bound, from Shades Crest Road to the Homewood city limits, is still closed due to ice.

In west Alabama, the Tuscaloosa/Northport Bypass bridge is also closed due to ice.

Alabama State Troopers have worked numerous crashes on I-20 in Jefferson, St. Clair, Talladega, Calhoun and Cleburne counties over the weekend.

All lanes of I-20 east and west near I-459 were closed Saturday. Troopers continue to work to clear the roadway of multiple crashes.

Officials say several other areas on I-20 were shut down as well.

Troopers say updates will follow when roadways are open. They are not sure when all roads will be clear.

ALDOT has deemed all interstate and state roads in Tuscaloosa County passable on Saturday. Authorities are still urging caution in the area.

All interstate and state roads are passable in Tuscaloosa County. Please still use caution when driving as ice could form overnight. — ALDOT West Central (@ALDOT_WCRegion) January 7, 2017

Hoover police say roads are open Sunday, but remind public to use extreme caution while driving.

Hoover roads remain open, but continue to use caution. Shaded areas and hills could still have ice so be careful. https://t.co/o00suJCZRD — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) January 8, 2017

St. Clair County EMA is asking motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, I-20 east and westbound are open through St. Clair County as of around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

All Alabaster roads are open, according to officials.

Pelham police say most roads are passable as of about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Most roadways are now passable. Use EXTREME caution when driving if you must get out. Be advised some roads still... https://t.co/Hz6AaKKqgO — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) January 7, 2017

Chilton County police say all roads in the county are deemed passable as of Saturday around 9:00 a.m.

All lanes of Highway 280 were shut down Saturday just before Whole Foods while authorities respond to an 18-wheeler wreck around 3 p.m.

Birmingham police reported major backups on Interstate 459 from Liberty Park to Grants Mill Road on Saturday.

major back up 459s from Liberty Park past grants mill Rd.....AVOID!!! pic.twitter.com/8mbRBROX6E — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 7, 2017

ALDOT says three areas previously considered impassable have been addressed:

Double Oak Mountain area of 280 – This area has improved but says drivers should be cautious. Alford Avenue exit on I-65 – This has been cleared. I-20 west around Brompton – This area around Brompton/Moody is cleared and traffic is moving.

ALDOT has put out aggregates, sand and, in some situations, chemicals.

"ALDOT is using all of the tools we have available to us. We’re out doing the best we can. We need people to be safe on the road, if they got to be on the road,” Mike Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey says drivers should be very cautious and avoid driving, if possible.

Odenville police have deemed Sanie Road impassable and will no longer respond to wrecks on that road unless people are injured.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, ALDOT placed barricades on Alabama Highway 25 between Elliott Lane near Leeds and County Road 491 near Vandiver due to dangerous road conditions. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office wants drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Please check back for updates on road closings/openings.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.