Police, emergency crews urge public to stay off dangerous roadways Saturday morning

Roadway conditions are extremely dangerous Saturday morning. Police and emergency crews are urging everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible.

Travel is discouraged this morning; we are still getting reports of icy conditions. — EMAJeffersonCoAL (@EMAJeffCoAL) January 7, 2017

Roads are still closed as of this hour. Conditions are extremely treacherous. Travel is not advised at this time. — Vestavia Hills AL (@VestaviaHillsAL) January 7, 2017

All @cityofalabaster roads remain CLOSED this morning. Roads are slick & dangerous! Stay inside keep warm and be safe #AFD #HereForYou #alwx — Alabaster Fire (@AlabasterFire) January 7, 2017

Multiple individuals have reported icy conditions on I-20/59 between Fairfield and Bessemer.

Traffic is stopped on I-65 at U.S. 31 in Hoover. No traffic is moving over Shades Mountain northbound.

I-65 southbound at Green Springs is showing stopped traffic that cannot make it over Red Mountain.

Icy conditions have been reported on I-20 eastbound in the Irondale area.

Multiple reports of stopped traffic on I-20 in St. Clair County.

For more specific traffic updates, follow @WBRCtraffic and @WBRCnews on Twitter.

Driver got backwards on 20/59 because...u guessed it, driving to fast! Slow Down! pic.twitter.com/5La1hVNBHt — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.