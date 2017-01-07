Police, emergency crews urge public to stay off dangerous roadwa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police, emergency crews urge public to stay off dangerous roadways Saturday morning

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Roadway conditions are extremely dangerous Saturday morning. Police and emergency crews are urging everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible.

Multiple individuals have reported icy conditions on I-20/59 between Fairfield and Bessemer.

Traffic is stopped on I-65 at U.S. 31 in Hoover. No traffic is moving over Shades Mountain northbound.

I-65 southbound at Green Springs is showing stopped traffic that cannot make it over Red Mountain.

Icy conditions have been reported on I-20 eastbound in the Irondale area.

Multiple reports of stopped traffic on I-20 in St. Clair County.

For more specific traffic updates, follow @WBRCtraffic and @WBRCnews on Twitter.

