2 arrested in Butler's Mill restaurant fire

2 arrested in Butler's Mill restaurant fire

(Source: Butler's Mill Facebook) (Source: Butler's Mill Facebook)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested and charged in the Oct. 17 Butler's Mill restaurant arson.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released but they are both facing arson, conspiracy to commit arson and reckless endangerment.

The new owners had renovated the mill before the arson.

The mill was originally built on the Tallapoosa River in the early 19th century and was later relocated to CR 92 in Graham. It first opened as as restaurant in 1993.

