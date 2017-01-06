EMA requesting drivers stay off roads in several AL counties - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EMA requesting drivers stay off roads in several AL counties

By Melynda Schauer, Digital Content Producer
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Emergency management officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads in Talladega Cleburne, Pickens and Randolph counties overnight. 

All non-essential traffic in Cleburne County is under a countywide curfew from 5 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday, Cleburne County Emergency Management officials announced on Friday afternoon. 

The county engineer says all county roads will be impassable due to the winter storm.

The curfew does not prevent people from driving to work, seeking medical services or undertaking similar required or necessary types of travel, according to the EMA.

The EMA and law enforcement in Randolph and Pickens counties are asking residents to stay off the roadways through the overnight hours. They say all roads should remain open for emergency responders only, unless you are seeking medical treatment, going to work or something similar. 

Vestavia Hills police in Jefferson County closed the city's roads due to deteriorating conditions. Midfield and Gardendale police has also closed all their city's roads. The county, as a whole, has not closed the roads.

The Talladega County Police Department closed all roads and will release an update when they've been reopened.

In Calhoun County, Jacksonville and Oxford have closed their roads. 

See updates on the winter weather here.

