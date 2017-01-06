First Alert Update: Ala. remains under dome of arctic pressure

Central Alabama remains under a dome of Arctic high pressure through Sunday and surface winds continue to pump cold air into the region. With sunny skies, temperatures will warm into the 34-38 degree range along and north of I- 20. Sunday night winds become southerly as the surface high shifts further to the east and we will see an increase in cold cover, which will help prevent temperatures from falling quite so far. Expect lows to range from 20-23 degrees.

A significant pattern change will bring much warmer conditions beginning Monday and lasting through next Saturday. Southerly winds will bring warmer air especially beginning Tuesday ahead of a disturbance which will pass to the north. The associated cold front is expected to approach North Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be at least a chance for rain in the Tuesday through Friday period. Best rain chances come Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will prevent significant rain chances for the second half of the week and into Saturday. Another system may approach from the west after Saturday with better chances for rain.

A hard freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle teens through the early morning hours. Be sure to check on your neighbors and make sure pets have a warm shelter. Any roads which were wet or icy Saturday have re-frozen overnight and will create hazardous travel conditions through at least late morning. If travel is absolutely necessary use extreme caution. With continued northerly winds and limited mixing, another cool day is expected Sunday with temperatures only a couple degrees above freezing in the north.

Warm air will return to the region Monday into Tuesday ahead of an approaching trough and provide a significant warming trend. The associated cold front is expected to move into North Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday and become nearly stationary leading to an extended period of rain chances Tuesday night through Thursday morning along with mild conditions. Latest model runs indicate the mid-week front may stall north of the area, meaning lower rain chances and even warmer temperatures.

Another system may approach from the west for Friday into Saturday with continued southerly winds; the warming trend should continue.

FIRST ALERT FOR HAZARDOUS ROADS DUE TO ICY PATCHES: Some roads are closed due to ice causing accidents. If you don’t have to be on the road, then don’t to avoid major travel delays or getting in or causing an accident. On my way to work I saw many vehicles in the ditch, stopped traffic on I-65 south, people driving way too fast, people riding too close to each other and many icy patches. IF YOU HAVE TO TRAVEL, be aware of icy patches on; bridges and overpasses, under bridges and overpasses, shaded areas, especially near tree lines and areas of melted water that refreezes.

Travelers must travel slower than normal, allow your engine to slow you down if you cross an icy patch, don’t slam on your brakes, do not tailgate and avoid hilly terrain as much as possible.

As soon as the sun goes down which is at 4:55 p.m. any untreated road or wet pavement will turn into a sheet of ice. It will be impossible to know wet versus ice. Sunrise isn’t until almost 7 a.m. and it will take a while for things to warm up tomorrow and so travel will remain very hazardous through mid-morning at the least

FIRST ALERT HARD FREEZE WARNING: A hard freeze warning is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will range from 10 degrees in the north to 20 degrees in the far south. These temperatures could cause pipes to burst. Be sure to check on your neighbors and pets and prepare for the cold. Drip your faucets!

Expect another frigid day on Sunday and temperatures struggling to climb much above freezing. Icy patches will remain and it will take until Monday afternoon for all icy patches to melt.

Temperatures will climb above normal with highs in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week and many rain chances returning too.

We're looking at clearing skies and strong cold air advection early Saturday morning. Expect a brisk north wind to usher in the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing later Saturday with wind chills at times in the single digits, especially for our northernmost counties. It will be miserably cold at times during the morning hours.

We will still have some slick roads across the area especially places south of I-20. The wind combined with some sunshine should help thaw some roadways by mid-morning, but I strongly advise you to use caution when traveling. Elevated roads like bridges and overpasses will still be slick. Areas north of I-20 will see few weather-related road problems.

It will be bitter cold again Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid teens. Expect mostly clear skies. Sunday should be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. A warming trend is expected for next week. Highs Monday should reach around 45 degrees with temperatures climbing to near 60 Tuesday.

We can expect showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday evening and again Wednesday. Temperatures by late week should reach the upper 60s.

The precipitation ended late Friday night in Alabama but we're seeing major problems on roads south of I-20.

Snowfall accumulations have generally ranged from 1-2". But, for many areas the weather has only been sleet and freezing rain.

Road temps are no joke right now! Precipitation will be leaving east AL soon pic.twitter.com/UKz7u99yFN — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) January 7, 2017

Road temperatures are in the mid-20s right now. This means any additional precipitation will freeze on roads and sidewalks. My greatest concern for nasty travel conditions will be for Hale, Green, Bibb, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, St. Clair, Clay and Calhoun counties.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

We are not expecting temperatures to reach above freezing until Sunday. However, the sunshine Saturday should help thaw out any frozen roads. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will fall into the mid to upper teens. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 30s.

Areas south of I-20 may not improve for travel until at least mid-morning. Be cautious as weather conditions will stay iffy for some time.

The sleet we've had across our area this afternoon has not helped road conditions and by 5 p.m., road surface temps had already dipped towards freezing. As we've been telling you all day, we strongly encourage you to stay home or wherever you are tonight as road conditions will be dicey.

New Information: Road surface temperatures are falling now.This is https://t.co/qjX5CqCxj9 is discouraged. pic.twitter.com/OM5ZrvDCL4 — James-Paul Dice (@jpdice_Fox6) January 6, 2017

ROAD CLOSURES/DANGEROUS CONDITIONS:

Cleburne County's Emergency Management Agency has issued a countywide curfew from 5 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday after the county engineer deemed all roads impassable due to weather conditions. The curfew doesn't keep you from necessary travel (like medical emergencies) but all non-essential travel is highly discouraged.

Pickens and Randolph county emergency management agencies are also asking residents to stay off the roads overnight due to dangerous conditions and to keep them clear for emergency responders.

Vestavia Hills Police say all city roads are closed.

Talladega city roads are closed.

Many Hoover roads have been deemed impassable by police but are not yet closed. They are urging residents to stay off the roads.

Bains Gap in Calhoun County is closed. Troopers are working several accidents along I-20.

Jacksonville city roads are closed.

Oxford city roads are closed.

Toll bridge in Northport is closed. Many roads are reported as icy and dangerous in Tuscaloosa County. Stay home if possible.

In Shelby County, deputies will only respond to emergency calls at this time due to the poor road conditions. Residents are urged to stay home. Troopers say bridges along Highway 280 are icing over.

Birmingham police are only responding to emergency calls at this time due to bad conditions. Bridges on I-65 north of Birmingham all the way to Sardis Road are iced over.

While the primary threat will be slick roads, I think we'll be looking at the possibility of some power outages if ice builds up on power lines. If the power goes out, remember we have updates available on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

A WINTER STORM WARNING includes all of the WBRC First Alert viewing area except for Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Blount, Cullman, Winston and Marion which are all under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.

The area under a warning can expect 1” to 3” of sleet and snow and .10” to .20” of ice. The area under the advisory can expect about 1” or less of sleet and snow.

Just after 12 p.m., the National Weather Service updated and increased their forecast snow and sleet totals. They now say the accumulations will be mainly sleet, with major travel impacts expected.

We've UPDATED & INCREASED forecast snow and sleet totals across Central AL. Here's the latest: #alwx pic.twitter.com/bCYl5BB9PH — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 6, 2017

Derek and J-P will continue quick updates on air every half hour until we start our full newscast on The Four.

