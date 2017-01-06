2 hospitalized after house fire in Vestavia Hills - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 hospitalized after house fire in Vestavia Hills

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Firefighters in Vestavia Hills say two adults were taken to the hospital after a house fire.

The fire happened Friday morning in the 2100 block of Woodwind Circle. Lt. Ryan Farrell says when firefighters arrived on the scene heavy fire was showing. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

