FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A winter storm warning has been expanded, sleet is already starting to fall in a few areas

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have a much better handle on this forecast and will break down what we expect by the time of day and region.

First off, a WINTER STORM WARNING now includes Jefferson, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Etowah, Cherokee, St. Clair, Hale and Perry counties until 9 a.m. Saturday. Counties along and south of I-59/20 are under a warning. Areas west and north are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. Travel problems are likely area-wide and will be worst for those counties under the warning this afternoon and through the evening hours.

It looks like a winter storm will produce ½” to 3” of sleet and snow with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations and east of I-65. A glaze of ice up to .10” is possible across our southern counties from freezing rain.



FRIDAY MORNING: A light band of snow is possible across north Alabama that may clip Marion, Winston and Cullman counties. Precipitation looks light across this zone and short lived and will mainly stay focused across north Alabama. Along and south of I-20 rain develops and the northern fringe of the rain will potentially change over to sleet as colder air at surface level filters in. The chance for travel impacts due to sleet looks to develop after 9 a.m. across west Alabama and then spread eastward and impact areas along and south of I-20. Overall, the threat for icy spots on the roads before 6 a.m. looks very low.



FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: The main event seems to develop after lunch and through the evening hours with the chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. We will see a band of precipitation move in during this time frame. North of I-20, there is a greater chance for snow where the air is cold enough at all levels. Closer to the I-20 corridor, the main precipitation type will be sleet initially and south of I-20 a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and rain. Travel conditions go downhill and will get worse after dark.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Ongoing sleet and snow for areas along and south of I-59/I-20 through midnight and then most of the precipitation ends east of I-65. It’s after dark that the main round of sleet and snow accumulation occurs and sticks and when the worst travel conditions develop.

Keep up with the evolving winter storm through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. We will send updates during the day and night.

By Saturday and Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures above freezing during the day and in the teens at night.

Tracking this developing winter storm on WBRC Good Day Alabama.