UA, NASA trailblazer relates to struggles depicted in 'Hidden Figures'

This weekend, you'll have the chance to see Hidden Figures and learn about a part of the space race with Russia that most folks did not know.

Dr. Lena Prewitt made her mark at NASA in Huntsville before breaking barriers at the University of Alabama.

“You know, starting back in the mid 60's and accomplishing all the things that I've accomplished is not usual for a black female,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt went to Stillman College where she applied for a fellowship that landed her at NASA working with rocket scientist Von Braun at NASA in Huntsville.

“You know no one ever said anything to me at NASA about discrimination except Von Braun,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt supervised workers that prepared cards for input of information into computers summer of 1964. She said she had team meetings with Von Braun every Monday.

“In fact, I was the only black staff there. I was the only black on his team,” she recalled.

Von Braun was working on the Saturn V during that time. Prewitt said he didn't want anyone to treat her differently because of the color of her skin.

“He said, ‘if anyone is caught discriminating, I'm going to fire you,’” Prewitt said.

Prewitt watched the Hidden figures movie trailer for the first time Thursday.

There were times she says her ideas were not put in the minutes by the men running the meetings. For that, Prewitt feels she can relate to the women being portrayed in the Hidden figures film who dealt with similar struggles.

“When people treat you wrong, it's not always you. It's something deficient with them.

Overall, she said her time at NASA was good. But instead of going that route, she decided to follow her first love, which was teaching.

“If you got in my class, you were going to learn,” she said.

In 1970, Prewitt was the first African American female professor to be appointed at the University of Alabama.

